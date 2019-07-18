Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48-2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.20-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NUS opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

