Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Gap Down to $191.02

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.85, but opened at $191.02. Norfolk Southern shares last traded at $195.07, with a volume of 127,349 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

