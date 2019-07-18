Neural Protocol (NRP) Market Capitalization Achieves $14,952.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $14,952.00 and $9,941.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00273719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.01285548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00119754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,013 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol . The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

