Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NKTR. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $200.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $108,571.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,790.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lutz Lingnau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $346,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

