Nebulas 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.32 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $43.28 million and $5.32 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.89 or 0.00008360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.28 or 0.05196842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,105,006 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, Allcoin, LBank, Gate.io, Binance, Neraex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

