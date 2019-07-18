National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Cut to Hold at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. AltaCorp Capital reissued a sector perform rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.88 and a beta of 1.28. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.32.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 14.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 178,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 36.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.9% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 49,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 24.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

