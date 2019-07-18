National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $57,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
