National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $57,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,295. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.64%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

