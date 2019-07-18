M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:MTB traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.76. 1,957,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.21. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,930.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,521 shares of company stock valued at $920,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

