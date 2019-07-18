Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 665,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 552,446 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,246,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after acquiring an additional 294,546 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 653,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 262,307 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,802,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77,507 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.