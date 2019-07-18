Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($38.84) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,244.44 ($94.66).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,678 ($87.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,404.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

In related news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 146 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

