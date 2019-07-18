Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 331.43 ($4.33).

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at GBX 255.44 ($3.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.02. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 233.80 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 48,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £122,171.17 ($159,638.27).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

