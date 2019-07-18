Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.29 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $71.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $677,897.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,584.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

