Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Akumin from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$19.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $459.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$20.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

