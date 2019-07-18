MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $2.16. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.72% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.