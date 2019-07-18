Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 539,359 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 435,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative net margin of 163.21% and a negative return on equity of 445.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Microvision by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microvision by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microvision by 32.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Microvision in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvision in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

