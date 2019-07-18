Michael Mathews Buys 5,330 Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews bought 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASPU opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. Aspen Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 192.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 90,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

