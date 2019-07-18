MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $16.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.81.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 227,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.67. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 59.01% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $291.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3,345.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

