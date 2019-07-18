Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Trading 20% Higher

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 467,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 522% from the average session volume of 75,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

