Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) were up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.41, approximately 105,741 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 203,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 383.19% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth $93,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the first quarter worth $141,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 200.2% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 44,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. 30.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

