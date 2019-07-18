Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $209.00 to $226.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.31.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.23. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $214.90.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 18,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,408,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

