Matica Enterprises (CNSX:MMJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 341700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Matica Enterprises (CNSX:MMJ)

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

