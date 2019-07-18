Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 7,950 Shares

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $2,194,041.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,957,728,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $2,219,322.00.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $280.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.83. The stock has a market cap of $282.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

