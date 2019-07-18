Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Marlin Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.28.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $56,701.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 919.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

