MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.66. 268,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,001. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.7% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 56,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

