Macquarie Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €18.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.62 ($34.44).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €20.04 ($23.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1-year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.33.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

