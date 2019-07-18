LUXCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.23 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1,681.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,005,919 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,919 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

