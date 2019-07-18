Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUG opened at C$7.11 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.50.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

