Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. 102,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,704. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

