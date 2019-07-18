LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) will announce sales of $78.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.82 million to $78.80 million. LiveRamp posted sales of $226.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year sales of $372.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.20 million to $373.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $486.53 million, with estimates ranging from $467.16 million to $498.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 341,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.23.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.