Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Receives $15.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTHM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,078. Livent has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

