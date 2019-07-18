Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Down 30.5% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $305,190.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00272200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.01315729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00118329 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

