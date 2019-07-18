Linde’s (LIN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank raised Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.01.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.64. 984,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $205.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total value of $11,160,352.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,573,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,790,000 after acquiring an additional 636,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,717,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,604,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,219,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,632,000 after acquiring an additional 364,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,692,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

