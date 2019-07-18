Lightpaycoin Hits Market Cap of $45,356.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Lightpaycoin has a total market cap of $45,356.00 and $195.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01307176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025798 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00121853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin . Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

