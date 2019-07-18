Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,619,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 1,717,189 shares.The stock last traded at $28.10 and had previously closed at $26.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $992,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,951 shares of company stock worth $5,806,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

