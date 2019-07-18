LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 16.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.81.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,231,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 265,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,605,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

