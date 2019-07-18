KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0181 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a market cap of $28,059.00 and $442.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003916 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,425,635 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,513 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

