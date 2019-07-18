KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.61.

KLAC traded up $7.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.41. 2,504,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,277. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $133.84.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,407 shares of company stock valued at $621,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

