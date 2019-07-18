Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KGX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.47 ($70.31).

FRA KGX opened at €51.66 ($60.07) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.60.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

