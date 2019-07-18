KeyCorp Lowers International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Underweight

KeyCorp lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Snap from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.