Karbo (KRB) One Day Volume Tops $502.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Karbo has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $680,756.00 and $502.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Kuna and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00791095 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007123 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004401 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 7,658,538 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

