Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Wandisco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 381.73 ($4.99).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 377.10 ($4.93) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 454.40 ($5.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 393.08.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 23,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.44), for a total value of £97,784.96 ($127,773.37). Also, insider Roger Yates purchased 25,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £94,250 ($123,154.32). Insiders acquired a total of 165,498 shares of company stock worth $59,165,276 in the last quarter.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.