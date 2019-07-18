JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 18 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 22.86.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.