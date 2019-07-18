Joyce Erony Sells 116,452 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Director Joyce Erony sold 116,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $7,938,532.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joyce Erony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Joyce Erony sold 125,460 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $8,468,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Joyce Erony sold 191,192 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $12,806,040.16.

On Friday, May 31st, Joyce Erony sold 66,568 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,711,166.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Joyce Erony sold 44,053 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $2,390,756.31.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joyce Erony sold 39,379 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,146,943.08.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $68.03. 244,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,003. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

