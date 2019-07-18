Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCE. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

PDCE opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PDC Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

