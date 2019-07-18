Jared Grusd Sells 30,864 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 30,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $472,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,553,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,121,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Jared Grusd sold 30,659 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $457,432.28.

On Monday, June 17th, Jared Grusd sold 30,875 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $425,766.25.

On Monday, May 20th, Jared Grusd sold 61,534 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $695,949.54.

SNAP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,610,572. Snap Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $320.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,687.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,858 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,122,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,059,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,306,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Aegis lowered shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.