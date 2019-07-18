Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Receives $84.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEC. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,284. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.