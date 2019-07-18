iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $54.92, 37,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 931,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76.
The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $1.3148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI South Africa ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 3.69%.
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZA)
iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).
