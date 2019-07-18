iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $54.92, 37,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 931,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $1.3148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI South Africa ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 54,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 117,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.