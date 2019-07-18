iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,650,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,233% from the previous session’s volume of 198,804 shares.The stock last traded at $50.67 and had previously closed at $50.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $386,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

