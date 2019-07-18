Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18, 1,001 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

