Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.79

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.79 and last traded at $91.73, with a volume of 631937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.26.

The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,303,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,789,058 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

